The jumbotron at George Washington University came crashing down on the floor of the Smith Center on Tuesday afternoon after a winch failed.

Photos posted to social media by student members of student media show the large jumbotron sitting on the floor of the gym and appearing to lean forward.

It appears that the Jumbotron in the Smith Center fell from the ceiling, according to a post circulated on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/6kDjHpzt4G — Robert O'Shaughnessy (@rposhaughnessy) September 11, 2018

According to Brian Sereno, Executive Director For Athletic Communications, the jumbotron had been lowered for maintenance on Tuesday. It was about eight feet off the floor.

When it was being raised back up, a winch failed and one half of the scoreboard fell to the gym floor.

The school says there were no injuries and are currently working to determine if there was any damage to the scoreboard or the gym floor.

