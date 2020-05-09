George Washington professor who lied about being Black will not teach classes this school semester

Associate Professor of history Jessica Krug said "I have built my life on a violent anti-Black lie" in a blog post.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University confirmed in a statement that Associate Professor of history Jessica Krug, who recently said she's lied for years about being Black, will not teach classes at the District private college this semester.

"Many of you understandably have many questions in the wake of the Medium post by GW faculty member Jessica Krug," said the university in part of its letter to those affiliated with the school. "While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester. We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible."

Jessica A. Krug wrote in a blog post published Thursday that she was a coward and a "culture leech."

Krug wrote that she is white and Jewish, but claimed to have North African, African American and Caribbean heritage.

"For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies," she wrote.

Krug's areas of expertise, according to her bio on the George Washington University web page, include Africa, Latin America and African American History. She's taught classes on African History and African Diaspora.

Krug said she has been battling mental health issues since childhood. However, she did not blame her actions on her mental health. She wrote that she thought about admitting her lies sooner.

We want to acknowledge the pain this situation has caused for many in our community and recognize that many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting. Students who have been affected are encouraged to seek support from our Office of Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement (ODECE), Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), or Office of Advocacy and Support (OAS). Assistance for faculty and staff is available through our Wellbeing Hotline. Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community.

M. Brian Blake, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Paul Wahlbeck, Dean, Columbian College of Arts and Sciences