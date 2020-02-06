x
PHOTOS: Protests continue for fifth day in District as thousands march to Capitol

With DC's 7 p.m. curfew in effect, thousands still gathered around the District in peaceful protest for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Here's a look.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of demonstrators continued throughout Washington the fifth day of protests Tuesday night, rallying everywhere from Lafayette Square across the White House to the Capitol building.

Heavy military presence has been seen throughout the District with National Guard vehicles stationed in areas like Chinatown and 16th Street. As of 7:30 p.m., the protests have remained peaceful.

On H Street, a newly erected black fence separated large crowds from entering the blocked off Lafayette Square. Many chanted and kneeled, shouting "Take a knee!" as law enforcement officials watched from the otherside.

Here's a glimpse at what the fifth night of protests have looked like in D.C. so far.

Night 5: Protests continue throughout DC

AP
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The "Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after a video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breathe and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. is among cities across the nation who have seen protests Friday night through Monday that are centered around Floyd's death and police brutality in minority communities.

Here's a look at Monday's protests from start to finish:

DC's George Floyd protests continue through Monday

A military Humvee blocks an intersection in the Chinatown section of downtown Washington as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

