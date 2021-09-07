175 George Washington University students removed from housing due to 'biological growth'

The students were moved from the affected housing and placed at two hotels while crews work to find and fix the problem.

WASHINGTON — Around 175 students have been temporarily removed from their housing at George Washington University due to environmental concerns, according to a letter sent to students.

The letter, sent to students who live in the two Townhouse Row units on 23rd Street, said residents reported the environmental issues which triggered an inspection from GW's Safety & Facilities Division. The school believes the issue stems from a water infiltration issue which will require more work to identify the source and fix the underlying issue.

According to Maralee Cseller, the director of communications at George Washington University, the team conducting the inspection identified conditions conducive to biological growth.

"As the health and safety of our students is our number one priority, and out of an abundance of caution while the work is being performed, we made the decision to immediately move all 175 residents from the townhouse complex for the duration of this situation," said Csellar.

The students were moved from the affected housing and placed at two hotels while crews work to find and fix the problem. In the letter sent to students, the school said officials do not know how long students will be unable access to their rooms, but anticipate the relocation will last at least two to three weeks.

Students were instructed by the school to pack for 2-4 days before leaving their rooms on September 5.

"We realize that this is unexpected and an inconvenience to move at the beginning of the semester," said the school in the letter sent to students. "We pledge to continue providing you with information and updates as we learn more about the extent of the work to be performed."

The letter was signed by Brian Joyce, the Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and Baxter Goodly, Associate Vice President for Facilities, Planning and Construction Management.

School officials say a virtual community meeting will be held for the students affected and their families on Wednesday.