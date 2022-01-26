Gay rights activist Jim Obergefell reacts to Justice Stephen Breyer's reported retirement

Breyer helped change the fabric of America when voting with the majority when it came to Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that resulted in legalizing gay marriage.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to retire at the end of the court's current term, according to multiple media reports.

The news was first reported Wednesday by NBC News. The Associated Press, NPR and CNN also confirmed the retirement, citing sources close to the court.

Breyer is 83-years-old. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

As a liberal justice, Breyer's rulings supported abortion rights, health care access and LGBTQIA+ causes. He helped change the fabric of America when voting with the majority when it came to Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that resulted in legalizing gay marriage.

Jim Obergefell told WUSA9's Mike Valerio he is forever grateful for Breyer's vote. He said when he heard about Breyer's retirement, he was happy for the justice but also concerned about the future.

"I'd be lying if I said, I wasn't a little bit concerned. Because the court has taken such a rightward turn," said Obergefell. "And I have to wonder, will the Senate, will the GOP, allow President Biden's nominee, whomever that might be, to move forward."

In terms of who may take over after Breyer retires, Obergefell hopes it will be someone who believes in treating the Constitution as a living, breathing document.

"The Constitution, in my opinion, the interpretation of that, should change, based on the times," said Obergefell. "To say that all of our laws have to be interpreted based on when that Constitution was written in the 18th century, I don't agree with that."