Game Day Guru: DC football, deaf community helped popularize the huddle

But did you know that the huddle was invented by a school right here in D.C.?

According to Gallaudet's website, quarterback Paul Hubbard started the huddle in 1892 so the other team - which was also deaf - couldn't see him using sign language to explain the play.

Now the huddle is used all over the world and in a variety of team sports like football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse!

