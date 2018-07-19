The family and friends of a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in D.C. on Monday night are planning to remember her by having a Celebration of life.

Makiyah Wilson was murder when four masked men opened fire in a crowd in a Northeast, D.C. community. Four other people were injured in the shooting. Police are still looking for the suspect.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Makiyah on Wednesday, July 25.

The event will be held at House of Praise on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast, D.C.

The viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed by the viewing at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited.

Makiyah would have started the upcoming school year as a fifth-grader at DC Scholars Public Charter School.

Loved ones say Makiyah's 18-year-old sister was one of four other people who were shot in Monday night's shooting.

"It hurt me so bad," said Donnetta Wilson, mom.

Makiyah's school has posted a tribute to her on Twitter.

"Makiyah was a bright, funny, and affectionate fourth grade student at DC Scholars. Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to her family."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Wilson's family. The page has already surpassed its goal of $10,000.

