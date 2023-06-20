'Nothing in their home is salvageable' | Fundraiser started for family who lost everything in NE DC fire

Eric Washington and his partner Shennell Proctor lived in the apartment with their five children and infant grandson.

WASHINGTON — A family in Northeast D.C. is accepting donations after a massive fire broke out inside their apartment destroying everything they owned.

On June 14, DC Fire and Emergency Services were alerted to an apartment complex up in flames in the 5800 block of Field Place, NE.

At the scene, the fire was seen coming from the second floor of the three-story apartment building.

Officials say an estimated 23 residents were displaced as a result of the fire, including a family of eight.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family get back on their feet.

"I am asking for donations to help my cousin and his family rebuild their lives. They are facing one of the worst setbacks they've ever experienced. Unfortunately, they did not have renters insurance. Nothing in their home is salvageable. This tragedy is leaving them with no other option but to start completely over. They lost stability, their possessions and peace of mind," said Cherria Day, the organizer of the GoFundMe.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the flames.

There is no word yet on the cost of damages.