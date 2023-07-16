'We are his family' | Friends, teammates hold soccer match for man killed on Howard University Campus in robbery

Friends and family of Rafael Adolfo Gomez came together to honor their friend and raise money for funeral expenses on Sunday. He was killed in a robbery Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Three days after 34-year-old Rafael Adolfo Gómez was shot and killed in an apparent robbery on Howard University's campus, his friends and family came together to honor him through one of his main hobbies: soccer.

On Sunday, Rafael's friends and family hosted a soccer match by the Kenilworth Recreation Center, where his former team, the "Ancla De Oro" took the field. The event was raising money to send Rafael's body back to his home-country of El Salvador, where his parents still live.

"It's hard to live with this reality," said Jose Gomes Tiburcio, Rafael's friend and teammate.

Even before the game began, emotions were running high. Rafael's teammates laid his jersey at mid-field and paused for a moment of silence. They then applauded their friend, who played defense on the team.

"You can look at people's faces and you see the sadness," said Tiburcio.

Rafael's brother, Jose Gómez, was also at the event. He described his little brother as happy and charismatic. He said this event would have meant a lot to Rafael.

"This shows that he had many friends," he said through a translator. "He was loved by most of the people who met him. They knew he was a great person."

This is Rafael Adolfo Gómez, 34. He was the construction worker that was shot and killed in what police believe was an attempted robbery on Howard University’s campus. His wife says she worried about his safety but never imagined gun violence would take her husband’s life. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/7S652JmuyU — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) July 13, 2023

Rafael immigrated from El Salvador ten years ago and was employed as a construction worker at Howard University. His brother said that their parents are understandably shaken up by the news.

"My parents are in El Salvador," he said. "They're devastated. They can't accept the loss. But with the help of God, they will move forward."

To pay for the funeral and the expenses of sending a body overseas, the community was looking for $15,000-20,000. The family created a GoFundMe, which as of 4p.m. had already raised nearly $9,000.

At the event Estela Iglesias, a friend of Rafael, was working the grill, preparing El Salvadorian Pupusas, to raise money for the funeral expenses.

"He doesn't have much family here," she said. "We are his family."

Police are still searching for suspects in this case. Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle of interest, described as a white Nissan SUV, last seen bearing Maryland tags 5EW6340.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

According to MPD, there have been a total of 129 homicides across the District as of Wednesday, which is an increase of 17% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 110 recorded homicides.