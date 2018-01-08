WASHINGTON -- Friends will gather next to a tiny house in D.C. later this week to remember two local cyclists who set out to bike around the globe and were killed on Sunday in Tajikistan by alleged Islamic State terrorists.

A video published by Radio Free Europe and shared by someone on the scene shows a car double- back on a remote mountain road slam into the cyclists on the side of the road. The killers then jumped out and attacked the victims with knives.

Friends said they want to remember Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan for how they lived, not how they died.

RELATED: Cyclists killed in terror attack Tajikistan were from DC, report says

"I'm obviously really saddened for both of them. And really saddened for their families," said Tiffany Del Rio, who went to graduate school at Georgetown with Austin, and remained his good friend. "People can go through moment of being angry. But Jay and Lauren would not want their deaths to be characterized by any sort of ill-will."

Austin and Geoghegan , both 29, blogged about how they'd quit their jobs and set off on bicycles through Africa, Europe, and the Near East.

"Maybe it sounds crazy to others, but to me, it sounds exactly like who they were," said Delaney.

The route through Tajikistan is tough, but beautiful. It's mountain passes are popular with adventurers, and, up until this attack, the area near the Afghan border was marked by the friendliness of the locals.

"If you had to pick an envoy who could represent the West, somebody who had the character and curiosity and conduct to change somebody's negative of what it means to be from America and from the western world, Jay would have been that person," said another friend, Rebecca Delaney.

They embraced the world and it's people, but the terrorists saw them only as targets.

Two other cyclists were also killed. Tajik security forces say they've detained one of the attackers and shot four others.

© 2018 WUSA