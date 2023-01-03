French high wire artist to perform at National Building Museum

Philippe Petit is most known for his famous walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 1974.

WASHINGTON — The French high wire artist best known for walking between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 1974 is heading to Washington, D.C.

According to a release from The National Building Museum, Philippe Petit will perform at the museum, walking approximately 50 feet above the magnificent Great Hall. There will be two performances, scheduled for March 23 and March 24.

This will be the first time Petit has ever performed in D.C.

During his March 23 performance, Petit will be joined by Grammy Award nominees Anat Cohen on clarinet and Tal Mashiach on guitar.

Local school children have been invited to his second performance and each will receive a copy of the Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book about Mr. Petit, The Man Who Walked Between the Towers.

“I have dreamed of performing at the National Building Museum since I first saw a picture of the Great Hall a dozen years ago,” Mr. Petit said.

Petit is famously known for his unauthorized appearances at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France and the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. He has performed more than 100 high-wire walks on five continents.

“We are delighted to host Philippe Petit for this memorable performance in our Great Hall,” said Aileen Fuchs, President and Executive Director of the Museum. “This event exemplifies the Museum’s guiding Pillar of Impact: Wonder. It’s our hope that WONDER ON THE WIRE will inspire people of all ages to look up at the beauty around us, develop a better understanding of our place in the world, and return to the museum to explore possibilities and dream with us.”

