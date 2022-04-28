Missing Dog: A 21-week-old French Bulldog pup was stolen during a home robbery in SW

Aurora is the second french bulldog to be stolen in the District since mid-April.

WASHINGTON — Dognapping has reached a new level in the District.

But now a Southwest D.C. woman believes thieves doing surveillance targeted her apartment for a break-in that occurred during the day Wednesday. Dakeil Whorley's 21-week-old french bulldog pup, Aurora, was snatched after the break-in at her apartment in the unit block of Forrester St. SW.

Whorley said the robbers ignored other valuable items in the home, only taking Aurora and her purple harness. DC Police took a report after Whorley reported the break-in after returning home at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“She's small I just got her from my birthday," Whorley said. "And she was a playful dog, interactive. She's not shy.”

MPD is also currently looking for “Bruno”, who was stolen at gunpoint in NW DC while being walked on April 14. Bruno is still missing, according to owner Jamaica Harvey. Another pup stolen during the same crime spree was recovered, police said.

Whorley said she was aware of the case and being cautious.

“I saw it on the news that a dog was missing and somebody kidnapped a dog uptown," Whorley said. "I didn't bring her outside. But one day I did and then the next day my house got broken into."

French Bulldogs are worth up to $3,000, according to the Cannine Journal.