WASHINGTON — If you haven't had a chance to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture, now's your chance to go for free.

From now until February 2020, the museum is offering free weekday admission on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visitors will not need passes beginning at 10 a.m. every Monday through Friday.

You will, however, still need a timed-entry pass on the weekends. If you want a same-day online pass for a Saturday or Sunday visit, click here.

For groups of 10 or more, the museum still requires advanced timed-entry passes every day of the week. If you want a group pass to the museum, click here.

The museum is also offering a new discount for federal employees at their very own Sweet Home Café. The 10% discount is available every day the museum is open. You must show your federal ID badge in order to receive the discount.

The museum previously offered free admission on certain Wednesdays in a promotion they called "Walk-Up Wednesday."

Since opening three years ago, more than 6 million visitors have come to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, according to the museum's press team. The museum is the largest cultural destination showcasing the African American story and its impact on American and world history.

For more information about the museum's exhibits and passes visit their website—or call Smithsonian information at (202) 633-1000.

