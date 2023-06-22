9 free or cheap things to do in DC | June 22-25

On Saturday, several museums on the National Mall will be open until midnight in honor of the first Saturday of summer.

WASHINGTON — This weekend, the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. is celebrating the first official Saturday of the summer with its 5th annual "Solstice Saturday" event.

The event features free parties, programs and extended museum hours on the National Mall.

In addition to "Solstice Saturday," there are tons of free and cheap local events happening in the District this weekend.

Thursday, June 22:

Trivia Night at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Ave.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., head to the outdoor bar on Rhode Island Avenue for a night of trivia.

Feel free to attend solo or bring some friends along to compete!

Films on the Green DC, 1900 Anacostia Drive Park

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., head to Anacostia Park for an outdoor movie screening of "Dancing the Twist in Bamako."

Films on the Green DC is a series of free and outdoor French movies related to dance.

Don't forget to bring your own chair or blanket to sit on.

Friday, June 23:

LGBTQ+ Singles Dating Event and Fundraiser, 640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., meet other LGBTQ+ singles in the DMV while supporting a good cause at Metrobar in Northeast.

The evening has two parts: you'll first be grouped with other attendees based on your preferences and then you'll mingle.

Tickets are $5 per person with all proceeds benefitting SMYAL, a nonprofit focused on advocating for local LGBTQ+ youth.

Rockin' at the Ridge Concert Series, 20 Ridge Square, NW

The free summer concert series takes place Friday nights from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in front of the City Ridge apartments in Northwest.

The JoGo Project will be performing this Saturday.

Saturday, June 24:

Giant National Capital BBQ Battle, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Eat and drink your way down Pennsylvania Avenue during this two-day food and music festival.

This year's event features 90s-inspired activities, games, crafts and more.

Tickets start at $20 per person per festival day.

Kids 12 and under are free.

Visit your local Giant Food Store for a free BOGO adult admission offer with the the purchase of two participating products.

Glow Night Arcade Party, 900 Jefferson Drive, SW

For one night only, the Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building will transform into a glow-in-the-dark arcade.

Attendees can expect classic games such as Pac Man, air hockey, life size Light-Brite, Connect 4, mini gold, and foosball.

Black Techno Matters will bring an immersive techno experience to the dance floor, with live entertainers expected throughout the evening including STUKES, Xav and and Phaçade.

The event is free to attend and visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets ahead of time.

Entry will be granted on a first come, first-served basis.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., DC Brau is putting on the nerdiest burlesque show in town. This month's theme is space.

Tickets start at $25 per person.

Sunday, June 25:

Trek in Georgetown hosts Pride Ride, Parking Lot 6 of Beach Park Drive

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., head to one of the following Trek Bicycle stores for your local Pride Ride event:

T﻿rek Alexandria North

T﻿rek Arlington Ballston

T﻿rek Arlington Clarendon

Everyone is welcome to take part in the casual bike ride in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Helmets are required, and attendees are encouraged to bring water.

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom, 1101 Kenyon Street, NW