WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Red and blue police lights lit up a block in Southeast DC where a 6-year-old girl was shot on Thursday night.

Police released surveillance video from the 2700 block of Langston Place on Friday.

It shows the car and the suspect(s) detectives are looking for.

The video shows a car backing up, someone jumping out of the passengers’ seat, and firing a gun.

The video is dark and blurry but appears to show the gunman shooting toward a crowd of people down the street.

The only person who was hit was a young child taking groceries in the house with her mother.

The shooting comes nearly two months after Makiyah Wilson was murdered.

She’s the 10-year-old who was killed when a group of masked men was caught on video shooting up a crowd in Clay Terrace.

Two weeks earlier, Makiyah’s former schoolmate, Ashley Prentice, was shot in the face at a 4th of July cookout.

Another 6-year-old girl was shot three weeks ago in Southeast while on her way to her grandmother’s house.

There were at least four little girls shot in DC over the course of three months. One of them – Makiyah Wilson – is dead.

“It’s scary because these are innocent kids,” Andrea Fields said.

Fields is from Maryland and knows what it is like to run the streets when she was younger.

“I was in and out of foster homes, residentials. I’ve been in and out of jail,” she told WUSA9.

Responding to the shootings, Fields organized a walk and protest to stop the violence and support victims’ families.

“That could be your daughter. That could be you laying on the ground,” Fields explained.

Fields said she may not know the solution to fixing the city’s crime problems but called on the community to step up and do something.

“I’m just hoping that it has a different impact. I can’t say that it does. I’m just hoping for a change,” she said.

While there have been a handful of arrests, police are still looking for suspects in all of these cases.

If you know anything, call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 5-0-4-1-1.

You can remain anonymous.

