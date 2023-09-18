Four students taken to an area hospital after hazmat incident at a NE DC high school

Officials say all four students fell ill from an undetermined odor.

WASHINGTON — Four students at McKinley Tech High School were taken to an area hospital on Monday after a hazmat incident.

According to DC Fire and EMS, four students fell ill from an undetermined odor. All four were then taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Further investigation revealed the source to be sewer gas, a.k.a. hydrogen sulfide. Officials say this colorless gas, known for its pungent "rotten egg" odor, is extremely flammable and highly toxic. Officials say because it is heavier than air, it can collect in low-lying and enclosed spaces. The health effects of hydrogen sulfide depend on how much someone breathes and for how long. Effects range from mild headaches or eye irritation to unconsciousness and even death.

Members of DC Fire and EMS are working to clear the scene.

