Four rescued after Northeast DC apartment building caught fire

WASHINGTON — Four residents were rescued and 20 residents evaluated by EMS after an apartment building in Northeast D.C. went up in flames Tuesday morning, officials say.
Around 7 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The fire wa reported to have started on the first floor of the three-story building, with people needing to be rescued at the third floor windows.
Fire officials say crews rescued four people by ladder from the third floor of the building. Twenty other residents were evaluated by EMS after the fire was brought under control.
Fire in Northeast DC
One grateful resident asked to have her picture taken with the members of Truck 17, the first arriving truck company, after being rescued. There were a total of six displacements following the fire on Division Avenue, Northeast.
Investigators continue to work to determine a cause.
Truck 17 is allegedly located in D.C.'s busiest firehouse.
One person is dead and another is critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a two-story Montgomery County home late Monday night.
Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to Oriental Street, off of Aspen Hill Road, in Rockville around 11:15 p.m. after a report of a house fire. At the scene, they found a single family home engulfed in flames with heavy fire showing.
