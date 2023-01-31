Four rescued after Northeast DC apartment building caught fire

The fire started on the first floor of the three-story apartment building, with people needing to be rescued at the third floor windows.

WASHINGTON — Four residents were rescued and 20 residents evaluated by EMS after an apartment building in Northeast D.C. went up in flames Tuesday morning, officials say.

Around 7 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The fire wa reported to have started on the first floor of the three-story building, with people needing to be rescued at the third floor windows.

Fire officials say crews rescued four people by ladder from the third floor of the building. Twenty other residents were evaluated by EMS after the fire was brought under control.

One grateful resident asked to have her picture taken with the members of Truck 17, the first arriving truck company, after being rescued. There were a total of six displacements following the fire on Division Avenue, Northeast.

Investigators continue to work to determine a cause.

Captain Michael Puglisi, in charge of 1st arriving Truck 17 at the Division Ave fire, describes what they encountered as they arrived at the burning apartment building. Truck 17 is located in DC’s busiest firehouse. Units there answered 22,574 calls in FY 22. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/EN5ggzgqaf — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 31, 2023

Truck 17 is allegedly located in D.C.'s busiest firehouse.

