WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — DC Police found a girl who had been reported missing by her mother in Southeast DC after a day-long search in the extreme cold.



Lisa Thompson, 11, of 4900 block A Street SE, had been reported missing by her mother around noon, according to DC Police Chief Peter Newsham.



Police officers later canvassed the neighborhood as they searched for Thompson by foot and car.

Newsham said his department was very concerned about Thompson due to the cold weather. He said investigators' initial indication was that she went missing while wearing her pajama bottoms.



MPD ultimately found Thompson around 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE. That location is roughly a five-mile drive away from where Thompson went missing.



Newsham was not able to say how Thompson ended up in that part of town. However, he did say the girl's parents told police she had never gone missing in the past.



Newsham added that the young girl is now safe and healthy.





