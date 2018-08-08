WASHINGTON -- A 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his 13-year-old sister in Southeast D.C. has been found, DC police said.

Makkah Davis, 1, was last seen with his 13-year-old sister Kamahri Davis in the 3000 block of Stanton Road on Tuesday, Metropolitan police said.

Police said the 13-year-old girl was in contact with her mother. The 13-year-old has run off before but has never taken her brother with her. Officers did not believe the two were in danger.

Wednesday, Makkah and his sister, Kamahri, were found safe.

The FBI assisted DC police in the investigation.

Update: Makkah Davis, 1, and Kamahri Daivs, 13, have been located. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/WAosZwFjqG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 8, 2018

© 2018 WUSA