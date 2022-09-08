Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest

In July 2022, Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving for the Dec. 2021 crash.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021.

Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County.

Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat of Everett's 2010 Nissan GT-R when he drive off the right side of the roadway, around 9:15 p.m., on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road. The vehicle struck several trees and rolled over.

Everett and Peters were taken to a hospital to be treated for their serious injuries. Peters later died in the hospital.

In July 2022, Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

According to Everett's attorney Kaveh Noorishad, it was later determined that the crash team estimated the speed in the crash was somewhere between 60-65 mph in a 45 mph zone. The previously reported 90 mph speed, that the black box data from Everett's car stated, was determined to be an outlier, the judge in the case said.

Noorishad said Everett believes something was in the road and he tried to evade it, but his memory is unclear from the crash due to being ejected from the vehicle.

"The tragedy upended two family's lives and the family of Olivia Peters was in court today to offer support for Deshazor as he was sentenced in the case, that he pled guilty to months ago," Noorishad said.