Former MPD officer sentenced to jail for inappropriately touching his female coworkers, waving knife

After being reassigned for kissing the neck of an officer without her consent, the former officer proceeded to touch three other female coworkers inappropriately.

WASHINGTON — A former officer with the Metropolitan Police Department was sentenced to five months in jail for his involvement in a series of simple assaults committed against his fellow female officers and employees.

Robert Anderson, 55, of Hanover, Maryland, was sentenced on Thursday for the assaults that involved offensive touching and waving around a knife.

At the time of the assaults, investigators say Anderson was working for DC Police.

According to evidence provided during trial, on Jan. 14, 2019, around 9 p.m., a female officer was working at the Fifth District Police Station when Anderson, who was also on duty, came up beside here and beckoned for her to stand up. When she did not stand up, investigators say Anderson leaned down and kissed her ear and neck without consent.

In response, the Metropolitan Police Department reassigned then-Officer Anderson to a different police station.

A few weeks later, in early Feb. 2019, Anderson approached another female officer from behind, wrapped his arms around her, touched her breast, and kissed her ear and face once again without consent.

On Feb. 5, 2019, police claim Anderson approached two female employees and began to touch them on their heads without their consent.

When another employee attempted to step in to try and stop Anderson from touching the women, investigators say Anderson brandished a knife.

On Feb. 1, 2023, a jury found the former officer guilty of four counts of assault. The verdict came following a three-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The judge sentenced Anderson to 480 days in jail, suspended after 150 days, with the with the condition that Anderson successfully complete 18 months of probation.