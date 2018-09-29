WASHINGTON -- A former Metropolitan Police Department civilian employee was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to drive-by shooting that left two people dead in May 2018.

Ronnika Jennings has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder while armed.

In early May 2018, Sukarno Turner, 25, was shot and killed along with Mecca India Tyshea Gravette, 23, while inside of a rideshare vehicle in SE DC. The suspect, who pulled up with a driver in a white sedan opened fire, then drove off.

Police determined that Sukarno Turner was involved in a case against Jennings. Jennings was a station clerk since 2005 and had access to confidential databases. She was indicted in April for obstruction of justice.

According to her indictment, Jennings passed confidential information to members of a street gang related to the death of Andrew McPhatter, who was associated with an opposing street gang.

Derek B. Turner was charged with the murder of McPhatter. According to the indictment, Jennings passed confidential information relating to the case to Derek B. Turner's girlfriend.

Sukarno Turner, who was fatally shot in the rideshare car in May, was a "close associate" of Derek B. Turner.

