Former member of Mayor Bowser's office charged with distribution of child pornography, officials and sources say

WASHINGTON — A former member of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s staff faces a distribution of child pornography charge amid an investigation by local and federal law enforcement agencies, according to D.C. Police and additional sources who spoke to WUSA9.

D.C. Police said Donte Mintz, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with distribution of child pornography after an investigation revealed that he distributed, received and possessed images of child pornography.

A source told WUSA9 that Mintz worked in community relations for Bower’s officer within unemployment services. The source also confirmed that Mintz no longer works within D.C.'s government.

Detectives from the D.C. Police’s Youth and Family Services Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were a part of the investigation that was ongoing since January 2021, according to officials.