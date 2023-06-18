Former DC deputy mayor sexually harassed employee, investigation finds

Mayor Muriel Bowser's Office of Legal Council announced its findings in a report released Saturday.

WASHINGTON — An investigation into claims of sexual harassment by former D.C. deputy mayor John Falcicchio has concluded that he did in fact sexually harass a female employee. Mayor Muriel Bowser's Office of Legal Council (MOLC) released a summary of its finding on Saturday.

DC Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio abruptly left the Bowser administration in March, after working alongside the mayor since before she was elected in 2014. At the time, his departure was only acknowledged as a footnote in a press release highlighting leadership changes and thanking Falcicchio for his years of service to the city.

The report says the investigation into the sexual harassment claim began on March 10. The MLOC's Sexual Harassment Officer conducted three interviews with the woman who filed the complaint, and 32 interviews in total with current and former D.C. employees who may have knowledge related to the allegations.

The officer also reviewed emails, documents, photographs and text messages either provided by the complainant or witnesses. According to the report, investigators reviewed thousands of emails and other communications, including screenshots. The report said Falcicchio did not participate in the investigation.

Investigators looked into a total of eight allegations against Falcicchio, according to the report. The woman complained of that he gave preferential assignments to women he found attacked and used the workplace as a "dating pool." The summary said this claim was unsubstantiated. The woman also made claims of retaliatory interactions as well as threatening behavior. None of these complaints were substantiated by investigators.

However, the probe did find that Falcicchio engaged in physical sexual advances as alleged by the woman on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. According to her complaint, she was subjected to unwelcome physical and sexual advances. During the Oct. 2 incident, Falcicchio "exposed his sexual organs," the report says.

The investigation also found that Falcicchio sent the woman unwanted, sexually explicit messages, including graphic video.

According to her complaint, beginning soon after their first physical encounter on Sept. 28, and ending on March 8, Falcicchio sent her "thousands" of messages on Snapchat. The woman said these messages were unwanted and "sexually charged."

"Based on the foregoing, the Complainant's substantiated allegations against [Falcicchio] more likely than not constituted sexual harassment as defined and prohibited by Mayor's Order 2017-313," the report concludes.

Attorneys representing the woman in this case released the following statement following the release of the report:

"We are gratified that the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC) report substantiates our client’s serious allegations of sexual harassment by former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. The findings also serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, and we encourage the District to implement immediate reforms that will prevent others from being treated in this reprehensible fashion – especially by those in positions of power.