A D.C. theater will provide a "sensory-friendly" performance for individuals with autism this weekend.

Ford's Theatre will put on a sensory-friendly rendition of "The Wiz" Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sound and lighting will be modified during the performance. Two consultants on the project also worked another change as well.

RELATED: St. Louis Aquarium among first in the world to be built with sensory inclusion in mind

"There will be break space set up throughout the theater," said consultant Diane Nutting. "Where folks can go and take as many breaks as they need and come in and out. There's not going to be a house manager saying, 'You need to make a choice.'"

The performance will last 2.5 hours. Tickets are $25 to $30.

If you would like to get a ticket, call the Box Office at (202) 347-4833, option 7.

© 2018 WUSA