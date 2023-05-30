Foo Fighters to headline grand opening of DC's hottest new music venue

D.C.'s newest music club is built as an homage to the original 9:30 Club on the backside of the current 9:30 Club.

WASHINGTON — The Foo Fighters are set to headline the hottest ticket in town Tuesday night. At 7:30 p.m., doors to the "Atlantis" in D.C. open for the very first time.

Built as a replica of the original 9:30 Club, the new music venue sits right behind the current 9:30 Club on V Street, Northwest.

WUSA9's Matt Gregory attended the grand opening on Tuesday along with the current owners of the 9:30 Club, the past owners and Mayor Muriel Bowser.

They joined rock n' roll legend and DMV Native Dave Grohl in introducing the new music venue to the public.

"I'm a very proud musician who grew up just over the bridge over in Springfield, Virginia," said Grohl. "By the age of maybe 13 or 14 years old, I discovered the underground music scene and started coming here to the 9:30 Club."

Grohl pointed out that the "Atlantis" is a smaller club, meant to foster smaller acts in the D.C. music scene. Just like the old 9:30 Club did for him.

"Hopefully, that tradition will continue where you'll have kids from all over the D.C. metropolitan area come in and see bands that will inspire them to be musicians as well,” explained Grohl.

Instead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, officials cut a guitar string and unveiled a life-sized sculpture of Grohl in celebration of the grand opening.

