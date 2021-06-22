x
DC native Dave Chappelle joins Foo Fighters on stage to reopen Madison Square Garden

Chappelle sang lead vocals on the Radiohead classic "Creep."
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK — The Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and they had a little help from the man who helped open Radio City Music Hall the night before, comedian Dave Chappelle. 

"It's not too often that you can say that we were the band that got to reopen Madison Square Garden," Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl says in fan-shot video of the performance. "I thought maybe we should do something special just so it's a night to remember."

Chappelle took to the stage to perform the Radiohead classic "Creep" with the Foos as his backing band.

What followed was basically the biggest karaoke flex of all time. Chapelle asked the crowd to sing along if they knew the words, and they definitely backed him up.

Chappelle's singing voice is not the best, but he gave it his all in his limited vocal range, and relied on the full-capacity crowd to fill in the gaps.

