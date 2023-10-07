5 men shot in DC, police investigate

Police responded to the 100 block of Quincy Place just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after five men were shot Friday night in Northeast, D.C.

Police responded to the 100 block of Quincy Place just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say that two other men from that scene walked into the hospital. All injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. There is currently no lookout, according to police.

