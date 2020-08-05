Fisherman falls into Potomac River at Chain Bridge, officials say

Witnesses say they saw a fisherman fall from rocks and into the water and not resurface.

WASHINGTON — Crews are now working to recover the body of a fisherman who fell into the Potomac River at Chain Bridge Friday morning, officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported shortly before 8 a.m. that witnesses said they saw a fisherman fall from rocks and into the water and not resurface from the Potomac River at Chain Bridge.

The fisherman was only described as a 67-year-old man, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo. Shortly before 9 a.m., officials said the rescue turned to into a recovery operation.

Land and water units are searching the area, D.C. fire officials said. The search also includes help from the U.S. Park Police's Eagle helicopter.

D.C. Fire and EMS, Arlington County Fire Department, and Park Police are all working the incident.

Boats have been staged along the river because the current is swift and they also have people looking for the person from the banks.

No further details were immediately available.