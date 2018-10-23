WASHINGTON -- Starbucks first U.S. based signing store was bustling with conversations on Tuesday.

Many of the conversations were in American Sign Language. The store is located at 6th Street and H Street, not far from Gallaudet University.

"This is a historic moment in Starbucks ongoing journey to connect with the Deaf and hard of hearing community," said Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president of U.S. Retail.

The idea to open a U.S. Signing Store was inspired by a similar Starbucks store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia that opened in 2016.

Deaf, hard of hearing and hearing employees will all know American Sign Language. Starbucks plans to hire as many as 25.

Ardavan Guity, who is deaf, tells us in his own words, that the store "is a great idea for the deaf community without blocked communication. It's nice for hearing people, they will notice our life style".

The store will incorporate aspects of Deaf Space. This includes an open environment for communication and low glare reflective surfaces. All in the hopes of forging friendships, and being together, whether you are deaf or not.

