DC Police says 30-year veteran of force is department's first COVID-19 death

Officer Keith Williams was most recently assigned as a school resource officer in the 3rd District.

WASHINGTON — DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said a 30-year veteran of the force died from a coronavirus-related illness on Thursday, marking the department’s first confirmed death from the virus.

Newsham said Officer Keith Williams, a resident of Maryland, died surrounded by his family this week.

Williams, who began his career in 1989, served in a number of assignments throughout the city. Most recently, he was stationed as a resource officer in the 3rd District.

“I just want to extend my sincere condolences to his family, his wife, his four children, his grandchildren, all of the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department who are saddened by this, and his friends,” Newsham said during a press conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday.

According to DC Health, as of Friday, 140 sworn MPD personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 1,200 have had to quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus.