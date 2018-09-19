WASHINGTON – People were rescued Wednesday after a fire at an apartment building in southeast D.C.
The two-alarm fire started around 4 p.m. at an apartment located in the 900 block of 5th Street. According to DC Fire and EMS, the five-story building houses senior citizens.
At one point, a firefighter was seen climbing down a ladder rescuing a person trapped by the flames.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Arthur Capper Senior Apartment is a new senior community in Capitol Hill that was completed in 2007. It has 162 units.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.
