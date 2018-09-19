WASHINGTON – People were rescued Wednesday after a fire at an apartment building in southeast D.C.

The two-alarm fire started around 4 p.m. at an apartment located in the 900 block of 5th Street. According to DC Fire and EMS, the five-story building houses senior citizens.

At one point, a firefighter was seen climbing down a ladder rescuing a person trapped by the flames.

#DCsBravest are making rescues and evacuating occupants from 2 Alarm fire 900 5th Street SE. Now have fire4th & 5th floors and thru roof. pic.twitter.com/AYlGnJ6REK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 19, 2018

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Arthur Capper Senior Apartment is a new senior community in Capitol Hill that was completed in 2007. It has 162 units.

BREAKING: People living in Capper senior apartments in SE say fire alarm didn’t go off. Flames not extenguished and smoke creating more problems. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/W9E5GDVwhF — LORENZO HALL (@LorenzoHall) September 19, 2018

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.

