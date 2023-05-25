x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Firefighters battle blaze at vacant apartment in Northeast DC

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — DC firefighters worked to extinguish an apartment fire early Thursday in Northeast. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Staples Street Northeast around 2:30 a.m. 

When firefighters got to the scene, they found considerable fire on the second floor of a two-story apartment. The fire was put out and crews were on scene Thursday morning putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building appears vacant, and firefighters said no one appeared to have been displaced by the fire. Crews have not estimated the cost of damage from the flames.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out