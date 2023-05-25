Firefighters battle blaze at vacant apartment in Northeast DC

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

WASHINGTON — DC firefighters worked to extinguish an apartment fire early Thursday in Northeast. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Staples Street Northeast around 2:30 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found considerable fire on the second floor of a two-story apartment. The fire was put out and crews were on scene Thursday morning putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building appears vacant, and firefighters said no one appeared to have been displaced by the fire. Crews have not estimated the cost of damage from the flames.