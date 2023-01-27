DC Fire battles blaze at a Northeast row home

Firefighters are working to get flames under control at a Southeast home after a domestic situation turned police standoff situation on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home located in the 1300 block of Bryant Street, Northeast.

DC Fire officials confirm the fire started on the first floor of the two-story building. There was a police barricade in place at the time of the fire.

MPD claims the barricade was in place due to a domestic situation that turned into a police standoff earlier that Friday afternoon at the home.

Officers are currently on the scene of the barricade.

There is no word yet as to how the fire was started. Police have also not identified the individuals involved in the domestic situation earlier in the day nor said what happened.

How much the fire has caused in damages in also still unknown. Police have not said if anyone was injured during either incident or displaced due to the flames.

This is all the information the Metropolitan Police Department and DC Fire have provided at this time.

Stay with WUSA9 as we monitor the incident and provide further updates on it.