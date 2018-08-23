WASHINGTON -- Last weekend, a rush of dirt bikes and ATV’s took over parts of D.C. It caused a big commotion.

One of the guys in trouble for this is a D.C. firefighter. That firefighter has been suspended from his Southeast, D.C. post.

D.C. police said firefighter Dearay Wilson was one of three men caught illegally riding an ATV in D.C. on Sunday. The police report states that Wilson struck a legally parked car, illegally riding an ATV on 7th ST NW.

A D.C. Fire & EMS spokesperson said Wilson has a little over one year with the department. WUSA9 was told his employee status will depend on the outcome of the legal charge against him.

There’s a large riding culture in Southeast, D.C. Neighbors said they see people illegally riding dirt bikes and ATV’s up and down Dr. Martin Luther King Ave SE all of the time. One of those neighbors told WUSA9 on Thursday, his brother does it.

“You could fall off, hurt yourself, burn your skin, it's so many things – you could cause an accident. People looking at you, crash into the back of cars, like stop doing what you doing,” said 'Gawlfee.' That's the man’s nickname.

That's the message Gawlfee's had for his brother and everyone else seen in YouTube videos riding illegal dirt bikes and ATVs through the District last Sunday.

One person posted a video showing people riding both on the streets and sidewalks of D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The weekend ride kicked-off a social media manhunt on D.C. police's Twitter page. They posted close-up photos searching for at least 10 different riders. There’s a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Our editorial partners at the Washington Post, said a few riders stole merchandise and broke a glass door at an Arlington station.

Gawlfee said his brother likes to post his rides online.

"You know it's just to be seen. It's like they want to be celebrities. Known for doing stunts and tricks being – like, tricks are for kids,” said Gawlfee.

However, in the same breath, Gawlfee said, “Legalize it and give 'em space."

Two men actually started debating just that as soon as WUSA 9 asked.

"It's fun 'cause I used to ride 'em, you know. And, it's fun to me, but long as you ain't hurtin' no body and trying to hurt yourself, I think it's okay for them to ride,” said Omar Tinch.

“But they road rage also,” rebutted Warren Cunningham. “They in the streets, cutting in front of cars. You don't know who you might hit."

