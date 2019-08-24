WASHINGTON — Two people were displaced following a massive house fire in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Northwest, D.C.

Firefighters with DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a row home in the 1400 block of Meridian Place around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews battled the fire using what they say is an "aggressive interior attack." The fire was quickly extinguished and luckily, no one was injured.

Authorities are still unsure what actually caused the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

