Fire leaves 5 people, 2 pets without home in Southeast DC

"Intensive firefighting efforts prevented further spread in a block long row of attached frame houses," the fire department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — An early morning fire left five people and two pets without a home in Southeast D.C., according to DC Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to 13th Street Southeast, off of Alabama Avenue Southeast, just before 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home in flames from the rear of the home. The fire extended to inside on both floors and to both adjacent homes.

The fire department reported that the visible fire had been knocked down by 1:31 a.m., according to their tweet update. They then worked on extinguishing hot spots. Two more engines and one truck were requested to help with this task.

Working Fire 2100 block 13th St SE. Had large volume of fire rear 2 story frame house with extension inside to both floors and to both adjacent homes. Visible fire knocked down. Opening up and it ring hotspots. Request 2 more engines & 1 truck. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/eD72TjNytA — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 20, 2023

As of 1:50 a.m., all extensions of the fire were extinguished and halted from spreading, but hot spots were still being tackled. Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the large blaze.

Update Working Fire+ 2100 block 13th St SE. All extension halted & extinguished. Still opening up and hitting hotspots & rotating initial attack units for relief. Investigators on scene. Displacements anticipated. No injuries reported. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/dcchAIsjYV — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 20, 2023

Firefighters reported that the fire was under control in an 2:22 a.m. tweet. No one was injured in the fire, but five residents and two pets were displaced. They said the number of displaced could increase.