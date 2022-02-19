A fire that broke out in Southwest D.C. caused a woman and a firefighter to be transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS personnel are investigating a fire that broke out on the 800 block on 3rd Street, Southwest D.C. The fire was reported on the 1st floor of a two-story townhouse .

Crews were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames shortly placing it under control.

Officials said, a woman and one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was found inside of the house by the front door and was removed by two firefighters.

A second firefighter was evaluated for injuries but did not need transporting.

A public information officer with the department, Vito Maggiolo, says the firefighter transported remains hospitalized but is doing well.

Two cats fled from the fire and are being watched by neighbors.

Working Fire 800 block 3rd St SW. #DCsBravest on scene fire 1st floor 2 story townhouse. pic.twitter.com/j67XhyC4Dt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 19, 2022