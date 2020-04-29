x
Fire & EMS crews rescue trapped woman from woods in Northwest DC

A woman, who was later rescued, was treated by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: D.C. Fire & EMS

WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS were at the scene of a technical rescue requiring removal in the area of Beach Drive and Piney Branch Road in Northwest. 

According to authorities, the D.C. Fire and EMS officials were called to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a woman trapped in a wooded area.

The woman was later rescued and treated by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately available.

Special Operations personnel were on the scene assisting with the incident, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

