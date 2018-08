WASHINGTON- A furniture store was damaged after an early morning fire in DC.

Authorities said firefighters responded to the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest Saturday.

When they arrived, they saw fire in the back of the one-story building.

Update Working Fire 7300 block Georgia Ave NW. Fire under control. No extension to adjacent buildings. No injuries. Fire investigators on scene searching for cause. pic.twitter.com/6YD8SHXfKj — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2018

The fire has been put out and no injuries have been reported.

Buildings next to the store were not damaged.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

