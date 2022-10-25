Firefighters fight blaze at historic Blues Alley Club in Georgetown

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, firefighters responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters responded to the Blues Alley Club Tuesday evening for the report of a fire.

Officials confirm that the fire broke out at 1073 Wisconsin Avenue NW just before 7 p.m. It started on the roof, but has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Two firefighters were stuck on the roof for a short time. Officials say they got off safe and were not injured.

Detectives are on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Blues Alley was supposed to hold a show at 7 p.m. featuring saxophonist Owen Broder.

Stay with WUSA9 as we provide updates on this story.

Fire at Blues Alley Club 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Founded in 1965, Blues Alley is the nation's oldest continuing jazz supper club, having showcased internationally renowned concert hall artists such as Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, Nancy Wilson, Grover Washington Jr., Ramsey Lewis, Charlie Byrd, Maynard Ferguson and Eva Cassidy in a small intimate setting.

Located in the heart of historic Georgetown in an 18th-century red brick carriage house, Blues Alley offers its patrons a unique ambiance, reminiscent of the jazz clubs of the 1920s and 30s.

There is no age limit to attend a show at the venue that is open seven days a week.

Officials with the club say Blues Alley specializes in authentic Creole cuisine, steak and seafood dishes.

Blues Alley can accommodate up to 125 for dinner and a show.