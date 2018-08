WASHINGTON- A fire at a gas station has seriously injured one person in SE DC, officials said.

It happened in the 3000 block of King Avenue Saturday.

Update 3000 block King Ave SE. Transported 1 civilian serious but non life threatening injuries. 1 firefighter transported heat related. Investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/o3KUDWEpe3 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2018

One person suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

A firefighter was also transported to nearby hospital for heat related issues as well.

Investigators said it appears a work light fell and ignited fuel being drained from a gas tank of a vehicle in the work bay.

