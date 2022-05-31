Where you can find outdoor movies in the DMV

Movies from the National Harbor to Adams Morgan are free and ready to watch all season long with takeout and snacks in tow. Here are the details.

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless.

DC

Wednesday, June 1: Enter the Dragon

Wednesday, June 8: F9: The Fast Saga

Where: 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, Washington, DC 20002

Admission: Free

NoMa is welcoming residents and visitors to their outdoor movie series, CiNoMatic! This year’s movie theme is throwbacks and they’ve got a few final films from the 90s and 2000s, guaranteed to make you nostalgic.



Friday, June 10: In the Heights

Friday, July 8: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friday, August 12: Dirty Dancing

Friday, September 9: Encanto

Friday, October 14: Black Panther

Where: 1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Admission: $20

The District's popular food market in Northeast D.C. is inviting you to roll down the windows, feel that summer breeze and turn up the radio - their drive-in series will include six movies throughout the summer. The series will continue on the second Friday of every month through October 14.

Tuesday, May 31: Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Tuesday, June 7: Queen of the Capital

Tuesday, June 14: Keanu

Tuesday, June 21: Encanto

Where: Movies are shown on the soccer field at Marie Reed School

Admission: Free

This event takes place on Tuesday nights and the 2022 theme is "The Road Less Traveled." Organizers say they picked films showcasing stories that find our heroes on a quest of one sort or another.

Wednesday, June 15: Ghostbusters

Wednesday, June 22: Soul

Wednesday, July 13: Remember the Titans

Wednesday, July 20: Space Jam: A New Legacy

Wednesday, Sept 23: Encanto

Where: UDC Amphitheater in the Woods - Off of Yuma Street, Behind the UDC Tennis Courts, Washington, DC 20008

Admission: Free

Moviegoers can enter the park up to one hour before showtime to select seats and enjoy food and drinks before (or during) the show. Seating is limited and will be based on capacity limits provided by UDC.

Tuesday, June 7: Enter the Dragon

Tuesday, June 14: F9: The Fast Saga

Tuesday, June 21: Passenger 57

Tuesday, June 28: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tuesday, July 5: House of the Flying Daggers

Tuesday, July 12: The Warriors

Tuesday, July 19: Black Widow

Tuesday, July 26: Rush Hour

Where: Franklin Park, 1315 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005

Admission: Free

The series of movies begins June 7 and will run every Tuesday evening through July 26.

MARYLAND

June 10: Sing 2, starts at 8:30 p.m.

July 8: Sunset-Sister Act, starts at 8:30 p.m.

August 12: Encanto, starts at 8:00 p.m.

September 9: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cabin John Village - 11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Admission: Free

June

June 2: What About Bob

June 5: The Parent Trap (1998)

June 9: The Bucket List

June 12: Hotel Transylvania 3

June 16: The Terminal

June 19: Are We There Yet

June 23: Crazy Rich Asians

June 26: The Great Outdoors

June 30: Under the Tuscan Sun

July

July 3: Lady and the Tramp

July 7: Julie & Julia

July 10: Ratatouille

July 14: The Hundred-Foot Journey

July 17: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

July 21: The Founder

July 24: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

July 28: No Reservations

July 31: James and the Giant Peach

August

August 4: Yesterday

August 7: Newsies

August 11: Singin' in the Rain

August 14: Nanny McPhee (2005)

August 18: In the Heights

August 21: Annie (2014)

August 25: Hairspray (1988)

August 28: The Jungle Book (1967)

September

September 1: Argo

September 4: An American Tail

September 8: 42

September 11: Miracle

September 15: Apollo 13

September 18: American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

September 22: A League of their Own

September 25: The Gabby Douglas Story

September 29: Minari

Where: 165 Waterfront St National Harbor, MD 20745

Admission: Free

Organizers of this summertime fest welcome moviegoers to pack their chairs, grab food to go from one of the many nearby restaurants and meet at the Plaza’s big screen for a film for all ages. Sunday will be a showing of The Secret Life of Pets. Movies air every Thursday (date night movies) and Sunday (family night movies) through the end of September.

June 3, 4, & 5: Top Gun Maverick

June 6: Back to the Drive-in and Grease

June 10, 11, & 12: Jurassic World: Dominion and The Bad Guys

June 17, 18, & 19: Jurassic World: Dominion

Benjies is open from late spring until late fall. The outdoor movie theater has been operating since 1956.

Where: 3417 Eastern Blvd. Middle River, MD 21220