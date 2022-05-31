Where you can find outdoor movies in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless.
DC
- Wednesday, June 1: Enter the Dragon
- Wednesday, June 8: F9: The Fast Saga
Where: 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, Washington, DC 20002
Admission: Free
NoMa is welcoming residents and visitors to their outdoor movie series, CiNoMatic! This year’s movie theme is throwbacks and they’ve got a few final films from the 90s and 2000s, guaranteed to make you nostalgic.
- Friday, June 10: In the Heights
- Friday, July 8: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Friday, August 12: Dirty Dancing
- Friday, September 9: Encanto
- Friday, October 14: Black Panther
Where: 1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Admission: $20
The District's popular food market in Northeast D.C. is inviting you to roll down the windows, feel that summer breeze and turn up the radio - their drive-in series will include six movies throughout the summer. The series will continue on the second Friday of every month through October 14.
- Tuesday, May 31: Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Tuesday, June 7: Queen of the Capital
- Tuesday, June 14: Keanu
- Tuesday, June 21: Encanto
Where: Movies are shown on the soccer field at Marie Reed School
Admission: Free
This event takes place on Tuesday nights and the 2022 theme is "The Road Less Traveled." Organizers say they picked films showcasing stories that find our heroes on a quest of one sort or another.
- Wednesday, June 15: Ghostbusters
- Wednesday, June 22: Soul
- Wednesday, July 13: Remember the Titans
- Wednesday, July 20: Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Wednesday, Sept 23: Encanto
Where: UDC Amphitheater in the Woods - Off of Yuma Street, Behind the UDC Tennis Courts, Washington, DC 20008
Admission: Free
Moviegoers can enter the park up to one hour before showtime to select seats and enjoy food and drinks before (or during) the show. Seating is limited and will be based on capacity limits provided by UDC.
- Tuesday, June 7: Enter the Dragon
- Tuesday, June 14: F9: The Fast Saga
- Tuesday, June 21: Passenger 57
- Tuesday, June 28: Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tuesday, July 5: House of the Flying Daggers
- Tuesday, July 12: The Warriors
- Tuesday, July 19: Black Widow
- Tuesday, July 26: Rush Hour
Where: Franklin Park, 1315 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Admission: Free
The series of movies begins June 7 and will run every Tuesday evening through July 26.
"Join us for action-packed films, live DJs, treats from Whole Foods Market, and more," organizers said. Moviegoers are encouraged to enjoy nearby restaurants for dinner including Five Guys (open until 10 p.m.), Immigrant Food (open until 9 p.m.), Taylor Gourmet (open until 7 p.m.), Via Sophia (open until 10 p.m.), and Jimmy John's (open until 9 p.m.).
MARYLAND
- June 10: Sing 2, starts at 8:30 p.m.
- July 8: Sunset-Sister Act, starts at 8:30 p.m.
- August 12: Encanto, starts at 8:00 p.m.
- September 9: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, starts at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cabin John Village - 11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854
Admission: Free
June
- June 2: What About Bob
- June 5: The Parent Trap (1998)
- June 9: The Bucket List
- June 12: Hotel Transylvania 3
- June 16: The Terminal
- June 19: Are We There Yet
- June 23: Crazy Rich Asians
- June 26: The Great Outdoors
- June 30: Under the Tuscan Sun
July
- July 3: Lady and the Tramp
- July 7: Julie & Julia
- July 10: Ratatouille
- July 14: The Hundred-Foot Journey
- July 17: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- July 21: The Founder
- July 24: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- July 28: No Reservations
- July 31: James and the Giant Peach
August
- August 4: Yesterday
- August 7: Newsies
- August 11: Singin' in the Rain
- August 14: Nanny McPhee (2005)
- August 18: In the Heights
- August 21: Annie (2014)
- August 25: Hairspray (1988)
- August 28: The Jungle Book (1967)
September
- September 1: Argo
- September 4: An American Tail
- September 8: 42
- September 11: Miracle
- September 15: Apollo 13
- September 18: American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
- September 22: A League of their Own
- September 25: The Gabby Douglas Story
- September 29: Minari
Where: 165 Waterfront St National Harbor, MD 20745
Admission: Free
Organizers of this summertime fest welcome moviegoers to pack their chairs, grab food to go from one of the many nearby restaurants and meet at the Plaza’s big screen for a film for all ages. Sunday will be a showing of The Secret Life of Pets. Movies air every Thursday (date night movies) and Sunday (family night movies) through the end of September.
- June 3, 4, & 5: Top Gun Maverick
- June 6: Back to the Drive-in and Grease
- June 10, 11, & 12: Jurassic World: Dominion and The Bad Guys
- June 17, 18, & 19: Jurassic World: Dominion
Benjies is open from late spring until late fall. The outdoor movie theater has been operating since 1956.
Where: 3417 Eastern Blvd. Middle River, MD 21220
Admission: $12.50/person, $7/child (4-10 years old), Free/children under 4