Final man sentenced after 11-year-old boy shot dead in DC

Three other men were already sentenced since Davon McNeal was struck by a stray bullet at his mom's anti-gun violence cookout in Southeast on July 4, 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A 20-year-old D.C. man has become the final person sentenced after an 11-year-old was shot dead at a Southeast D.C. event on the Fourth of July two years ago.

Daryle Bond has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in Davon McNeal's fatal shooting, officials announced.

Bond pleaded guilty in February 2022 to voluntary manslaughter while armed. After he serves the time, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.

The three men who were already sentenced are Carlo General, Marcel Gordon and Christian Wingfield. All four previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed under aiding and abetting.

Everyone except Bond was sentenced earlier this year, in June, but Bond's sentencing had been rescheduled.

General, the 22-year-old man who the prosecutor says fired the fatal bullet, received the maximum sentence allowed per his plea deal of 16 years in prison, with five years of supervised release. Gordon, 27, received the next highest sentence, the agreed-upon 10 years, with five years of supervised release. Wingfield, 24, received the agreed-upon sentence of nine-and-a-half years, with five years of supervised release.

According to government evidence, on July 4, 2020, around 9:15 p.m., General, Gordon, Wingfield and Bond were gathering at a barbeque near the cul-de-sac in front of an apartment building located in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. Near the entrance of the 1400 block of Cedar Street, the young boy was getting out of a car and walking towards a basement apartment in the Frederick Douglass Garden Apartment Complex.

General - armed with a firearm with a laser sight - started running towards the entrance of the 1400 block of Cedar Street and fired his gun towards the alley. Surveillance video shows McNeal running towards the basement apartment and falling after General fired the gun, according to police.

Just seconds after, Gordon, while running behind General, fired his weapon in the same direction. Bond, also armed with a firearm, ran towards the entrance of the 1400 block on a sidewalk on the side of the apartment building, along with Wingfield, who was armed with a gun as well and running on the road.

All four defendants gathered in front of the apartment building and looked down the alley, police said. The group then ran in the direction of a playground with guns drawn. Bond, General and Gordon all fired their firearms as they were running away.

McNeal was shot in the head.