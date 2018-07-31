In a detail executive summary, the Federal Emergency Management Agency revealed a nearly year-long investigation into its former top Human Resources executive.

Corey Coleman is accused of sexual harassment, intimidating his staff and creating a toxic workplace.

In one instance, Coleman reportedly had sex with a woman in 2015, got her re-assigned to work directly with him in Washington, D.C., then took her on official travel and initiated a sexual relationship.

According to the summary, when that unidentified woman refused further sexual advances, she was later denied promotion, told she’d be fired and only retained her job after agreeing to go on dates with the former HR chief.

Coleman is also accused of having another inappropriate sexual relationship with an employee in 2017 and earlier this year.

That woman, too, was reassigned to work with Coleman. The summary indicates, he took her out to lunch, let her telework from his home and accompany him on official travel. When she threatened to leave FEMA, Coleman created a position for her using disaster-funds. The summary notes, the employee admitted to investigators, she wasn’t qualified for the position.

FEMA Administrator, Brock Long said, ” Results of a recent internal investigation concerning allegations of sexual misconduct against the former Chief Component Human Capital Officer leave me no choice but to take decisive action to address lapses in professional responsibility, including requesting further investigation by the DHS Office of the Inspector General. These allegations are deeply disturbing and harassment of any kind will not be tolerated at FEMA.”

Coleman resigned in June after being with the agency since 2011. He has not responded to our attempts for comment.

Brock said the investigation is ongoing.

