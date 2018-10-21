WASHINGTON -- A woman was sexually assaulted in Northwest DC on Sunday morning, according to DC Police.

The attack happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Longfellow Street between 8th and 7th Streets.

Detectives said a man approached a woman on the 700 block of Longfellow Street, forced her into an alleyway and sexually assaulted her.

The man ran away and remains at large.

Police said the man was wearing a black jacket, but there is only a vague description available.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727 9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

