Federal agents using similar tear gas canisters in Portland as used in DC

WUSA9 analysis of tear gas canisters reported by CBS News matches canisters gathered by our crews June 1 outside Lafayette Park.

WASHINGTON — From Monday night into Tuesday early morning, as federal law enforcement fired tear gas at protesters outside a federal building in Portland, Oregon, a CBS News crew captured this moment:

“What was it like when they all came out there?" asked CBS correspondent Carter Evans. An unnamed protester who gathered multiple tear gas canisters replied, "Literal war. Except you can’t fire back on your enemy."

We analyzed the CBS News video and noticed similarities to evidence we gathered in D.C.

Credit: CBS News
CBS News correspondent Carter Evans with a protesters showing tear gas canisters gathered on the streets of Portland
Credit: CBS News
Tear gas canisters shown to CBS News gathered by Portland protesters who said they were fired on by federal police

First, notice the canister on the lower left and its CM trademark. That’s identical to these OC and CS tear gas canisters we collected outside Lafayette Park

Credit: Nathan Baca
OC and CS gas canisters collected by WUSA9 outside Lafayette Park Monday

Also on middle right of the Portland picture, that’s a stinger ball grenade. It sprays rubber pellets at high speeds. The Portland grenade is marked as holding artificial CS tear gas inside.

That’s nearly identical to the exploded stinger ball grenade we found in D.C. – with natural OC tear gas inside.

Credit: Nathan Baca
A federal police "Stinger Ball" collected by a WUSA9 crew Monday night at H & 17th St.

In D.C., the following agencies have been identified so far as taking part in the push against protesters in and around Lafayette Park on June 1: U.S. Park Police in the lead; U.S. Bureau of Prisons; U.S. Secret Service; D.C. National Guard; Arlington Police; and D.C. Metropolitan Police

None have admitted to firing tear gas canisters – despite video showing Park Police throwing a stinger ball grenade at protesters.

Credit: The Washington Post

According to a lawsuit filed by the Oregon Attorney General's Office, the following federal agencies are acting against protesters in Portland: Department of Homeland Security; U.S. Marshals; Customs and Border Protection; and the Federal Protection Service

On Thursday, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General announced an investigation into federal agents actions towards protesters in both DC and Portland. It’s joined by inspectors general for the Departments of Interior and Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, a congressional committee plans to hold its second hearing into Lafayette Park protests next Tuesday.

It says it has asked the acting Park Police chief to testify – a request it says has gone unanswered.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) asked fellow committee members and journalists June 29, “Do you have any concerns as journalists and others who were there if they had not shared photos of OC and CS gas canisters and videos that occurred that we may not have known the truth?”

Cameras spotted Bureau of Prisons grenadiers holding the launchers capable of launching these tear gas canisters. Since early June, we’ve repeatedly asked the agency for answers. It has not responded.

Credit: The Washington Post

