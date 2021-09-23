Police: FedEx driver robbed in Southeast at gunpoint

A FedEx driver who was sitting in his car was surprised by a robber who stole packages at gunpoint earlier this week.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

On September 21 the FedEx Driver was delivering packages in the area of 2300 block of Fairlawn Ave in Southeast D.C. The victim told police that while delivering items he pulled over briefly in the area of Fairlawn Ave at around just before 8 p.m.

The suspect pulled on the truck's door handle and entered the passenger seat, taking out a handgun and pointing it towards the victim and robbing the driver.

The suspect demanded the victim "Gimmie your S***." The driver complied and opened the rear of the truck, allowing the suspect to take approximately nine packages before fleeing.

Police canvassed the area. Crime Scene and Sgt. responded to the scene. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. D.C. Police currently offer a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.