WASHINGTON — Federal employees can arrive three hours later on Wednesday due to snow, according to the United States Office of Personnel Management.

OPM said employees should plan to arrive for work no more than 3 hours later than they would be expected to arrive.

Employees also have the option for telework, the agency said.

Check OPM.gov for updates.

