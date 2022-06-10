Federal court ruling DACA violates law prompts protest, 12 arrested

Dozens of DACA recipients and immigration advocates showed up on Capitol Hill following yesterday's decision from a federal appeals court.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol saw protests and arrests Thursday morning after the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy was ruled illegal by a federal appeals court on Wednesday.

The program prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The court ruled that the policy violates U.S. Immigration Law.

The ruling leaves the future of DACA up in the air, with current recipients protected but new applicants barred. Dozens of DACA recipients and immigration advocates showed up on Capitol Hill following the decision.

Protesters closed down Constitution Avenue Northeast after an act of civil disobedience. Around one dozen demonstrators were processed by Capitol police.

Demonstrators on Capitol Hill had their eyes on Congress to advance federal legislation that would provide a permanent solution for the immigrants that were brought to the country as children.

One by one, protesters are being escorted from Constitution Avenue to be processed by Capitol Police. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TAcZocYMoi — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) October 6, 2022

WUSA9's Rafael Sánchez-Cruz spoke with Karla Mercado on Capitol Hill Thursday; a first-time applicant from Virginia whose work permit and deportation relief are in limbo following the decision.

"This decision has been coming for a while and we kind of had an idea that it would be negative," Mercado said. "It's that feeling of being in limbo and not knowing what comes next . . . it's just, not knowing how it's going to impact you if it happens."

The Justice Department has since vowed to "vigorously defend the lawfulness of DACA as this case proceeds" in a statement.

The Biden administration is likely to file an appeal, which means that the final decision on DACA's legality would be issued next year by the Supreme Court; the policy's third time under review.